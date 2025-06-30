Andhra govt launches e-Crop Digital Survey for 100% registration and e-KYC from July

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, in collaboration with the Union government, is set to launch the e-Crop Digital Survey for the Kharif 2025 season, Director of Agriculture Dilli Rao announced.
Starting the first week of July, the fully digital crop registration, supported by the National Informatics Centre, aims to enhance transparency and accuracy in agricultural data collection.
The survey will focus on cultivable agricultural lands, excluding non-agricultural and government lands, to create a comprehensive database for the effective implementation of farmer welfare schemes.
Key objectives include 100% crop registration, e-KYC completion, and accurate land detail verification via Webland or Record of Forest Rights. Lands will be classified as cultivated, uncultivated, fallow, aquaculture, or non-agricultural.
Special attention will be given to perennial crops like banana and mango, requiring fresh geo-tagging and photographs. For the first time, trees and crops along field boundaries and intercropped plantations will be recorded. Small land parcels under 0.25 acres mandate geo-tagged photos for crop verification.
Mandal agriculture officers, horticulture officers, and tahsildars will oversee reviews, with assistant directors handling special cases. Farmers are urged to register crops with accurate details at Rythu Seva Kendras and ensure valid Aadhaar and mobile numbers.
Dilli Rao emphasised that strict action awaits field officers failing to ensure complete and accurate registrations, underscoring the survey’s role in shaping effective agricultural policies.