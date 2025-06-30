Andhra govt launches e-Crop Digital Survey for 100% registration and e-KYC from July

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, in collaboration with the Union government, is set to launch the e-Crop Digital Survey for the Kharif 2025 season, Director of Agriculture Dilli Rao announced.

Starting the first week of July, the fully digital crop registration, supported by the National Informatics Centre, aims to enhance transparency and accuracy in agricultural data collection.

The survey will focus on cultivable agricultural lands, excluding non-agricultural and government lands, to create a comprehensive database for the effective implementation of farmer welfare schemes.

Key objectives include 100% crop registration, e-KYC completion, and accurate land detail verification via Webland or Record of Forest Rights. Lands will be classified as cultivated, uncultivated, fallow, aquaculture, or non-agricultural.