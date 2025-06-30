Andhra Min Lokesh counters Jagan’s allegation over ECET

VIJAYAWADA: A political spat has broken out over the delay in the AP ECET counselling process, with YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing the State government of mishandling admissions, while HRD Minister Nara Lokesh fired back with a data-driven rebuttal.

In a post on X, Jagan claimed that despite results being released 45 days ago, the State government has failed to begin the counselling process, even as second-year engineering classes are set to begin. “About 34,000 Polytechnic students wrote the exam, and 31,922 qualified. Yet, the admission process has not started. The Education Department remains in slumber,” he said.

Responding sharply, Lokesh said the first phase of counselling would be completed by the third week of July. He also posted a five-year comparison showing similar delays under Jagan’s own administration, accusing the former Chief Minister of hypocrisy.

He highlighted reforms introduced by the current government, such as the shift to decentralised admissions in 2023, as part of ongoing efforts to streamline the education system.

While Jagan termed the delay proof that the education sector was in a shambles, Lokesh maintained that the present government is committed to timely, transparent, and decentralised academic admissions.