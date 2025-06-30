Andhra Pradesh government initiates PACS nominations

VIJAYAWADA: In a move welcomed by TDP, JSP, and BJP activists in the erstwhile Krishna district, the State government has initiated the process of filling up nominated posts for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). These much-anticipated appointments are expected to be completed in the coming days, bringing joy to party cadre who have been waiting for over five years since the last PACS elections in 2018.

As per official sources, the names of PACS Chairmen and members for Krishna district have been finalised and forwarded to the District Cooperative Office by the Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Co-operative Societies. Out of the 424 PACS under Krishna DCCB—212 in Krishna and 212 across NTR and Eluru districts—75 nominations were released on Sunday. These appointments largely cover constituencies like Machilipatnam, Pedana, Penamaluru, Pamarru, and parts of Gannavaram. The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd (DCCB), under which the PACS function, is the largest in AP. With deposits amounting to Rs 3,094 crore, advances of Rs 7,955 crore, and a total business volume of Rs 11,049 crore, the DCCB holds major influence in rural finance and agricultural support. The PACS under DCCB provide crucial services such as loans, fertilizers, and implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes.

Given its prominence, the DCCB Chairman post is highly sought after, often contested vigorously in PACS elections. However, since 2018, no PACS elections have been held. The previous YSRCP government opted to fill these posts through nominations, treating them as political accommodations.