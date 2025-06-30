Andhra Pradesh government initiates PACS nominations

VIJAYAWADA: In a move welcomed by TDP, JSP, and BJP activists in the erstwhile Krishna district, the State government has initiated the process of filling up nominated posts for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). These much-anticipated appointments are expected to be completed in the coming days, bringing joy to party cadre who have been waiting for over five years since the last PACS elections in 2018.
As per official sources, the names of PACS Chairmen and members for Krishna district have been finalised and forwarded to the District Cooperative Office by the Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Co-operative Societies. Out of the 424 PACS under Krishna DCCB—212 in Krishna and 212 across NTR and Eluru districts—75 nominations were released on Sunday. These appointments largely cover constituencies like Machilipatnam, Pedana, Penamaluru, Pamarru, and parts of Gannavaram. The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd (DCCB), under which the PACS function, is the largest in AP. With deposits amounting to Rs 3,094 crore, advances of Rs 7,955 crore, and a total business volume of Rs 11,049 crore, the DCCB holds major influence in rural finance and agricultural support. The PACS under DCCB provide crucial services such as loans, fertilizers, and implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes.
Given its prominence, the DCCB Chairman post is highly sought after, often contested vigorously in PACS elections. However, since 2018, no PACS elections have been held. The previous YSRCP government opted to fill these posts through nominations, treating them as political accommodations.
After the TDP-led government assumed office in 2024, there was speculation that the PACS elections would be revived. Instead, the government chose to continue with the nomination process, responding to requests from party workers and grassroots cadre. A single-man committee, headed by the bank’s secretary, was appointed to oversee PACS operations until the process could be regularised. With this committee’s term ending in July, the nomination drive has gained pace.
In April, CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced the appointments for DCCB Chairman posts. Now, the PACS Chairman and member appointments are being rolled out phase-wise, based on the recommendations of local MLAs and Mandal party presidents.
The first list of 75 names has brought visible jubilation among the party cadre. Katta Nagarraju, soon to be Chairman of Konkepudi PACS in Pedana segment, expressed heartfelt gratitude to CM Naidu, Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad, and Mandal President Salapati Veera Prasad. “TDP is the only party that recognises grassroots workers like me. Many competed for this post, but the party trusted me,” he said.
District Cooperative Officer Chandra Sekhar Reddy told TNIE that the nominated tenure for PACS posts would likely last six months. The full process, including the formation of three-member committees, will be completed by July.