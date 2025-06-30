Andhra Pradesh Police to harness AI for effective crime control, speedy probe

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta announced that the Andhra Pradesh Police Department will increasingly adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) for crime prevention, investigation, and enhancing public services.

He made the statement during the valedictory session of the ‘AI 4 Andhra Police Hackathon 2025’ held at RVR and JC Engineering College, Chowdavaram, Guntur.

The hackathon, conducted from June 27 to 29, was the first of its kind in the country, aligning with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of integrating AI into governance. Of the 160 applications received, 60 companies and AI experts specialising in generative and agentic AI were selected. They developed innovative AI-based solutions to address real-time policing challenges.

DGP Gupta highlighted the State’s pioneering tech history, noting that the Andhra Police set national benchmarks with initiatives like eCOPS and Fingerprint Identification Network System (FINS), which eventually scaled to the national Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) platforms.

The hackathon was organised with Knowledge Partner 4 Site AI Company and the host college. Over 30 senior and young IPS officers actively participated, working closely with AI experts to explore solutions in crime detection and investigation.

He said more such initiatives will be undertaken to expand AI integration in policing.