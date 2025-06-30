Andhra Pradesh tobacco farmers threaten to boycott auctions from July 3 over low prices

ONGOLE: Angered by continued low prices and large-scale rejection of their produce, tobacco farmers in Prakasam district have announced that they will boycott the ongoing auctions from July 3 if their demands are not met. The ultimatum came after an emergency meeting of tobacco farmer unions at the Ongole Tobacco Auction Centre on Saturday night.

The farmers are demanding fair prices for their produce—especially for bright-grade tobacco—and intervention by MARKFED to purchase low-grade tobacco stocks, as earlier promised by the state government and public representatives including Ministers Dr. Sidda Raghava Rao and Gottipati Ravikumar.

The meeting, chaired by Tobacco Board Vice Chairman B Brahmaiah, saw participation from union leaders including P. Narasimha Rao, V Prasad, Konda Reddy, and others representing various auction platforms under the Southern Light Soils (SLS) and Southern Black Soils (SBS) regions.