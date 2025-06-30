Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam village in grip of fear after tiger attacks

ONGOLE: Fear has gripped remote villages near the Nallamala forest in Prakasam district, with four tiger attack incidents reported in recent weeks. In a worrying trend, Palutla, a tribal village in Yerragondapalem mandal, witnessed its second tiger attack in just 10–15 days.

According to sources, a big cat attacked two cows on Saturday night in Palutla, located close to the Ganji Vari (GV) Palli forest range. On Sunday morning, cattle owner Nanike Nayak discovered the carcasses of the two cows in his shed and found two more severely injured. He immediately alerted Forest officials.

GV Palli forest range staff visited the site, confirmed the tiger attack after inspection, and assured the owner of compensation and veterinary care for the injured cattle. Officials installed new trap cameras in the area to monitor wildlife movements. They urged villagers, especially shepherds and cattle grazers, to avoid forest boundaries and refrain from venturing into remote areas, particularly at night. Officials said all precautionary measures would be taken to prevent wildlife attacks.