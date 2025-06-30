CM Naidu charts Andhra Pradesh’s quantum course to tech leaders, MNCs

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of the commencement of the Amaravati Quantum Valley National Workshop, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu hosted a special dinner at his residence on Sunday for top executives from leading international IT and multinational companies (MNCs).

During the evening, the Chief Minister outlined his ambitious vision for the Quantum Valley initiative in Amaravati, a first-of-its-kind project in India aimed at propelling advancements in quantum technologies.

He emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s strategic collaborations with global tech leaders such as IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to drive this bold endeavour.

Among the attendees were several high-profile industry leaders, including V Rajanna, President and Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS; Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Centre; Sridhar Sidhu, Corporate Vice President, AT&T; Manish Verma, Head, India Innovation Centre, Warner Bros Discovery Media.

Other dignitaries, Suchitra K Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech; Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad; Dr JBV Reddy, Mission Director, National Quantum Mission; Phani Mitra B, Global Chief Digital and Information Officer, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country President and Managing Director, AstraZeneca India; representing IBM, Scott Crowder, Vice President for Quantum Adoption, engaged in the discussions.

The evening highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s intent to lead India’s quantum future by nurturing innovation and forging global partnerships.