Former Andhra MLA Peddareddy defies curbs and returns home; detained by police

ANANTAPUR: A tense atmosphere prevailed in Tadipatri on Sunday after former MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy returned to the town, defying repeated police restrictions and a long-standing political standoff.

Despite obtaining High Court permission, Peddareddy had been blocked multiple times over the past year from entering Tadipatri, with police citing potential law and order concerns allegedly at the behest of Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Early Sunday morning, Peddareddy entered the town unannounced and went directly to his residence. Police, learning of his presence, reached the site in large numbers and attempted to escort him out. However, the former legislator refused to leave, asserting his right to remain.

His return followed a municipal survey of his house on Saturday amid allegations that it was built on government land. This prompted Peddareddy to make a surprise visit.

By 11 am, police forcibly moved him to Anantapur. Speaking afterwards, Peddareddy decried the repeated denials of his entry as an insult to a former elected representative. The YSRCP leader also plans to approach the High Court with a contempt petition.

When TNIE contacted Tadipatri DSP, the official was unavailable for response.