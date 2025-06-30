Andhra Pradesh

Four booked under POCSO in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have registered two POCSO Act cases in Komarolu and Naguluppalapadu within a week.

In Komarolu, SI J Nagaraju booked hotel owner K Chandra Sekhar (26), employee K Baludu alias Balayya (28), and K Kumari (26). Police said Kumari lured her 11-year-old relative from Giddalur to Taticherla Motu on 26 June. That night, Sekhar and Balayya allegedly raped the child, threatening her with dire consequences. Villagers, hearing her cries, intervened, but the accused fled.

The girl was shifted to Giddalur Government Hospital. The SC/ST Act was also invoked following the mother’s complaint. Sekhar reportedly tried to intimidate the family, citing political links. Villagers later destroyed his food stall.

In a separate incident, Naguluppalapadu police booked a woman for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor boy on 16 June. A search for the accused is ongoing.

