Navodayam: Andhra's Bapatla district declared illicit liquor-free

GUNTUR: Once a hub for country liquor brewing, Bapatla district has now been officially declared ‘natu sara’-free, following a determined crackdown and rehabilitation campaign under the State’s Navodayam 2.0 initiative.
In just two months, authorities destroyed over 5,240 litres of illicit liquor, registered 42 cases, and identified brewing activities across 17 villages.
A total of 64 individuals were bound over, while 34 others were placed in rehabilitation programmes offering alternative employment and government incentives.
Cordon and search operations, along with surprise inspections, proved crucial in dismantling illegal brewing and transport networks.
Prohibition and Excise Deputy Commissioner Hemant Nagaraju said Chirala, Repalle, and Nagaram—once known hotspots—now serve as success stories of enforcement and community coordination.
At a recent review meeting, Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali formally declared Bapatla as illicit liquor-free, attributing the achievement to continuous efforts since the district’s formation.
“Our strategy went beyond enforcement. We supported families historically engaged in brewing, helping them transition to legal livelihoods. But until full reform is ensured, they will remain under close watch,” he said.
Anti-liquor committees comprising officials from various departments were formed and proved instrumental in driving this transformation. Vigilance committees were also set up at village, mandal, division, and district levels, with powers to monitor and report suspicious activities.
The Collector released awareness posters and urged the public to remain involved in preserving the district’s illicit liquor-free status.