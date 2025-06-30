Navodayam: Andhra's Bapatla district declared illicit liquor-free

GUNTUR: Once a hub for country liquor brewing, Bapatla district has now been officially declared ‘natu sara’-free, following a determined crackdown and rehabilitation campaign under the State’s Navodayam 2.0 initiative.

In just two months, authorities destroyed over 5,240 litres of illicit liquor, registered 42 cases, and identified brewing activities across 17 villages.

A total of 64 individuals were bound over, while 34 others were placed in rehabilitation programmes offering alternative employment and government incentives.

Cordon and search operations, along with surprise inspections, proved crucial in dismantling illegal brewing and transport networks.

Prohibition and Excise Deputy Commissioner Hemant Nagaraju said Chirala, Repalle, and Nagaram—once known hotspots—now serve as success stories of enforcement and community coordination.