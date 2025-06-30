Ranking system for Andhra Pradesh ULBs launched

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards enhancing urban governance, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has rolled out a performance-based ranking system for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Andhra Pradesh.

For the first time, ULBs are being assessed and ranked based on specific service delivery parameters to ensure civic works are timely, efficient, and result-oriented.

This innovative framework was designed by MAUD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, introducing a structured, outcome-driven approach to urban administration. ULBs are now evaluated on 10 key service-level indicators: household tap water connections, door-to-door garbage collection, waste processing, legacy waste management, sewerage treatment, stormwater drain construction, road infrastructure, LED street lighting, income-generation through urban women self-help groups, and improvement in municipal revenues.

The objective is not only to enhance essential civic services but also to improve resource utilisation and living standards in urban areas.