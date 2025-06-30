Ranking system for Andhra Pradesh ULBs launched

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards enhancing urban governance, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has rolled out a performance-based ranking system for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Andhra Pradesh.
For the first time, ULBs are being assessed and ranked based on specific service delivery parameters to ensure civic works are timely, efficient, and result-oriented.
This innovative framework was designed by MAUD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, introducing a structured, outcome-driven approach to urban administration. ULBs are now evaluated on 10 key service-level indicators: household tap water connections, door-to-door garbage collection, waste processing, legacy waste management, sewerage treatment, stormwater drain construction, road infrastructure, LED street lighting, income-generation through urban women self-help groups, and improvement in municipal revenues.
The objective is not only to enhance essential civic services but also to improve resource utilisation and living standards in urban areas.
To strengthen monitoring, the MAUD Department is developing a real-time digital dashboard that will track service delivery and project execution across all ULBs in the state.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has praised the initiative, terming it a “game-changer” for urban management. He has directed the MAUD Department to ensure that all MLAs, district Collectors, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, and ward councillors are educated about the ranking system and its indicators.
He emphasised that only works aligned with these indicators should be prioritised and completed within stipulated timelines. Naidu also appreciated the time-bound structure embedded in the ranking system, and stressed that such accountability-driven reforms were key to better governance.
The department recently completed its first round of rankings.
The State average stood at 66.3%, with Visakhapatnam topping the list at 74.4%, followed by NTR district at 72.6%. Other notable performers included Tirupati (66.2%), Guntur (64.9%), East Godavari (64%), Anantapur (62%), and YSR Kadapa (61.7%).
On the lower end, Anakapalli district scored 51.8%, indicating the need for stronger efforts in underperforming regions.