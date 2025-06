GUNTUR: A robbery attempt on the Visakha Express was foiled by the alert escort police, who opened fire in the air to scare away a gang near Tummalacheruvu village in Palnadu district in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Railway Police, two unidentified miscreants pulled the alarm chain around 3.30 am, bringing the train to an unscheduled halt. When the escort police personnel got down from the train to look into the cause, the gang hurled stones at them, and fled into the nearby fields.

In response, the police fired five rounds with a 9 mm pistol, and four with a 303 rifle in the air to scare away the gang. The train resumed its journey after a 10-minute halt, Guntur Railway DSP P Akkeshwara Rao told TNIE.

It is suspected that the miscreants might belong to a seven-member robber gang operating from the Bihar-Maharashtra belt.