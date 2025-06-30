Three dead, 12 injured as speeding truck rams tempo traveler in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Three people were killed and twelve others injured when a speeding lorry rammed into a tempo traveller near Chennamarri Mitta in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Meghraj (17), Charan (17), and Sravani (28), all residents of Bagepalli in Karnataka.

According to police, the tempo traveller was heading from Madanapalle towards Bagepalli when it was hit by the lorry. The impact was so severe that the three died on the spot, while twelve others sustained injuries.

Four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and have been shifted to the Government Hospital in Madanapalle for further treatment. The remaining injured are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

CI Satyanarayana said the lorry involved in the collision fled the scene, and a case has been registered. Police have launched an investigation.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident. He enquired about the condition of the injured and instructed officials to provide them with immediate medical care. The Minister also directed the transport authorities to expedite relief measures at the accident site.