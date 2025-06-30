TTD focuses on phasing out junk food from local eateries

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched a transformative initiative to restore traditional food culture, eliminate junk cuisine, and elevate hygiene standards.

Spearheaded by Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, the campaign aims to reinforce Tirumala’s spiritual ambience through every aspect of the dining experience.

TTD’s primary focus has been to phase out Chinese and junk food from local eateries, encouraging a return to wholesome, culturally rooted meals. With continuous counselling and logistical support, over 90% of hoteliers and eatery owners have now secured licenses from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with necessary certifications from the TTD’s Panchayat, Revenue, and Health departments.

Choudary said the remaining few are working to resolve minor issues, while most establishments have responded enthusiastically.

Some have even replaced existing kitchen staff with cooks trained in traditional recipes. The initiative has extended beyond small eateries to include full-fledged restaurants, with proprietors attending regular meetings and gradually revamping their menus to exclude non-traditional fare.

Chinese food has largely disappeared, particularly in the PAC-1 area, with similar changes seen in Varahaswamy Guest House Lane, where eateries have begun offering purely traditional dishes. Inspired by the movement, hoteliers are also renovating their interiors to reflect spiritual themes, aligning their businesses with the pilgrim town’s sacred identity.

TTD has promoted the use of traditional décor, clean kitchens, and staff dressed in ethnic attire. Choudary said, “We are not just changing food but nurturing a deeper spiritual connection for every pilgrim.”