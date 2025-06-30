Two youths drown along Andhra's Bapatla coast

GUNTUR: Two young men lost their lives in separate drowning incidents along the Bapatla district coastline on Sunday.

In the first incident, 23-year-old Sayad Abdul Bari from Hyderabad drowned while bathing at Ramapuram beach at Kataripalem near Vetapalem. Bari, who visited the beach along with his friends, was caught in strong waves and pulled under. His body was later recovered and shifted to the Chirala Area Hospital.

In another incident at Vodarevu beach, 18-year-old Bhanu Prakash, an auto driver and school dropout from Chirala, drowned in the evening. When the waves intensified, Prakash’s friends exited the water, but the 18-year-old stayed, disappearing moments later. His friends alerted his father and the police, who launched a search operation.

Responding to the tragic deaths, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad expressed shock and offered condolences to the bereaved families. “It is deeply saddening that two young lives were lost-one at Vodarevu and another at Ramapuram beach. Youth visiting beaches must exercise caution,” he added.

Police have advised visitors to remain alert while venturing into the sea.