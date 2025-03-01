Agriculture, allied sectors to drive Andhra Pradesh’s development

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Friday presented the Agriculture Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 48,341 crore. This is an increase from the previous year’s outlay of Rs 43,402.33 crore for FY 2024-25 and Rs 41,149.87 crore for FY 2023-24.

The most notable announcement in the agriculture budget for FY 2025-26 is the ‘Annadatha Sukhibhava – PM Kisan’ scheme, one of the Super Six promises. Under the scheme, Rs 20,000 per annum will be provided to farmers owning land, with Rs 6,000 from the Union government. For landless farmers, the State government will cover the entire Rs 20,000. A budget of Rs 9,400 crore has been proposed for this scheme.

During the Kharif 2024 season, free insurance was implemented using e-Panta data. Starting from Rabi 2024-25, the voluntary enrollment system was reinstated, allowing farmers to join the crop insurance scheme for a minimal premium. The proposed budget for this scheme for FY 2025-26 is Rs 1,023 crore.

At the start of his speech, Atchannaidu quoted renowned agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan: “Agriculture can trigger job-led economic growth, provided it becomes intellectually satisfying and economically rewarding. If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right.” Atchannaidu said the TDP-led NDA government, living up to the spirit of Swaminathan’s words, is working toward achieving the goal of Swarna Andhra @ 2047, supporting agriculture as the primary sector. He added that agriculture is a key source of income for the State and indirectly supports industries and service sectors.