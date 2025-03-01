Andhra government’s push for public safety with Rs 8,570 crore for Home Department

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push for public safety, the State government has allocated Rs 8,570 crore to the Home Department, which encompasses the Police and Fire departments and Prisons and Correctional Services, in the 2025-26 Budget. This funding aims to address minimum operational costs and complete pending capacity-building projects that were overlooked during the previous YSRCP regime.

While announcing allocations to the Home Department, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav criticised the previous YSRCP administration for neglecting the police force, leaving them demoralised and ineffective. Keshav emphasised that this neglect led to unchecked lawlessness and the growing menace of narcotics.

Keshav also highlighted how the previous regime had failed to even pay maintenance costs for basic forensic services. He assured that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to uplifting the police force’s morale and clearing over Rs 920 crore in pending bills for SLS, ASLS, GPF, APGLI, medical reimbursements, and more. Recently, Rs 250 crore of these pending bills were cleared, and Rs 61.20 crore in police modernisation funds, pending since 2020-21, was released in October 2024.

“We are working to restore the glory of the police department by providing the necessary infrastructure and resources,” Keshav asserted. In a move to enhance law and order, the State government is recruiting 6,100 police constables to fill existing vacancies. Additionally, the government has established the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group of Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to combat the cultivation and trafficking of ganja and other drugs.