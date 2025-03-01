Andhra government’s push for public safety with Rs 8,570 crore for Home Department

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push for public safety, the State government has allocated Rs 8,570 crore to the Home Department, which encompasses the Police and Fire departments and Prisons and Correctional Services, in the 2025-26 Budget. This funding aims to address minimum operational costs and complete pending capacity-building projects that were overlooked during the previous YSRCP regime.
While announcing allocations to the Home Department, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav criticised the previous YSRCP administration for neglecting the police force, leaving them demoralised and ineffective. Keshav emphasised that this neglect led to unchecked lawlessness and the growing menace of narcotics.
Keshav also highlighted how the previous regime had failed to even pay maintenance costs for basic forensic services. He assured that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to uplifting the police force’s morale and clearing over Rs 920 crore in pending bills for SLS, ASLS, GPF, APGLI, medical reimbursements, and more. Recently, Rs 250 crore of these pending bills were cleared, and Rs 61.20 crore in police modernisation funds, pending since 2020-21, was released in October 2024.
“We are working to restore the glory of the police department by providing the necessary infrastructure and resources,” Keshav asserted. In a move to enhance law and order, the State government is recruiting 6,100 police constables to fill existing vacancies. Additionally, the government has established the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group of Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to combat the cultivation and trafficking of ganja and other drugs.
In response to the budgetary allocations, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed her satisfaction, stating that the State government is committed to public safety and improving police department standards. “The Rs 8,570 crore allocation underscores the government’s priority to strengthen law and order in the State,” she said. Anitha also revealed plans for a dedicated cybercrime police station in each district and Navodayam 2.0 to tackle the ganja menace. Additionally, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for de-addiction centres.
Priority to law & order
Emergency Response Support System: Rs 10,000 (significant decrease from previous years’ allocations of Rs 1.33 cr and Rs 5.1 cr)
Modernisation of Forensic Labs: Rs 46.97 crore for enhancing forensic capabilities
Police Stations: Rs 50 crore for modernization
Vijayawada City Commissionerate: Rs 5.47 crore for the construction of police quarters
Fire Department: Rs 330 crore allocated, including funds for district fire office setups and Rs 75 crore for fire services modernisation
EAGLE: Rs 61 crore for capacity building and operations.
Prison Infrastructure: Rs 40 crore for the construction of new prison buildings.
Andhra Pradesh Police Academy: Rs 5 crore for training and development
No spl funds for cyberstations
Although, Home Minister Anitha and the previous DGP outlined plans for dedicated cyber police stations in every district, no allocations were made as per the Budget 2025-26