VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Friday presented the Andhra Pradesh Budget for 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly with an outlay of Rs 3,22,359 crore.

The revenue expenditure has been estimated at Rs 2,51,162 crore, while the capital expenditure has been shown at Rs 40,635 crore. The revenue deficit is Rs 33,185 crore (1.82% of GSDP), while the fiscal deficit is Rs 79,926 crore (4.38% of GSDP).

The revised estimates of revenue expenditure for the financial year 2024-25 are Rs 2,24,342 crore, while the capital expenditure is Rs 24,072 crore. The revenue deficit for 2024-25 is Rs 48,311 crore (3.01%), whereas the fiscal deficit is Rs 73,362 crore (4.57% of GSDP).

As asserted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the budget proposals seem to have struck a fine balance between welfare and development. Besides enhancing the capital expenditure to Rs 40,635 crore from Rs 24,072 crore compared to the revised estimates of 2024-25, the TDP-led NDA government has laid more emphasis on welfare. An allocation of Rs 20,281 crore has been made for SC welfare, Rs 8,159 crore for STs, Rs 47,456 crore for BCs, and Rs 5,434 crore for minorities.