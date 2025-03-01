Andhra Pradesh Chambers lauds Budget for emphasis on industry

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) welcomed the 2025-26 State Budget, calling it growth-oriented and aligned with Swarna Andhra 2047.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao praised the allocation of Rs 42,635 crore for capital expenditure, including Rs 6,000 crore for Amaravati and Rs 6,705 crore for Polavaram. He highlighted funds for industries, IT incentives, road development, ports, and airports, which he said would boost industrial growth.

He commended the Rs 1,400 crore allocation for long-pending industrial incentives, especially for food processing, providing relief to companies. The Rs 2,000 crore viability gap funding under PPP and Rs 837 crore for industrial corridors were also welcomed.

Bhaskara Rao described the Budget as pragmatic and progressive, stating that investments in Amaravati, industrial corridors, and infrastructure would drive economic prosperity. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for prioritising industrial development.