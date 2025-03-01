Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams from Saturday

VIJAYAWADA: The Intermediate exams will take place from March 1 to 20, with first-year exams scheduled from March 1 to 19 and second-year exams from March 3 to 20. A total of 10,58,892 students will appear across 1,535 exam centers in 26 districts. The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) Intermediate exams will be held from March 3 to 15, with 67,952 students writing their exams in 325 centres.

Authorities have classified 68 centres as sensitive and 36 as vulnerable. Considering the summer heat, arrangements such as drinking water, electricity, first aid, and proper seating have been ensured at all centres. To prevent malpractice, Section 144 has been imposed within 100 meters of exam centres. Xerox and cafes near venues will remain closed during exam hours. The government warned of strict action against those spreading false rumours about paper leaks.

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has arranged special buses to ensure students reach their exam centres on time. A State-level control room with a toll-free number (1800 425 1531) has been set up, along with district-level control rooms to address student grievances.

Board of Intermediate Education Director Kritika Shukla reiterated that mobiles and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside exam halls. CCTV cameras will monitor the examination process, with live streaming available for officials to supervise in real-time.

Commissioner Vijayaramaraju has directed that question papers be stored at police stations before being transported to exam centres. After exams, answer sheets will be sealed and dispatched under the supervision of the Chief Superintendent and departmental officers. Hall tickets have been released via the Intermediate Board official website and WhatsApp Governance. Officials will continuously monitor exams through live streaming from the Board office in Tadepalli.