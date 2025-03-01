Budget lays foundation for Andhra’s growth: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the 2025-26 Budget lays the foundation for rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, asserting that his government remains committed to welfare, development, and good governance.

Naidu said the Rs 3,22,359-crore Budget aims to fulfil electoral promises and accelerate growth, setting the path to achieve the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision. “This Budget is not just about allocations but a comprehensive effort to drive holistic development. It will bridge gaps and prioritise key welfare and infrastructure projects,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated under the Viability Gap Fund to boost major infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships.

He highlighted that despite financial challenges, his government has worked tirelessly to restore systems weakened by the previous administration’s destructive policies. “Within just eight months, welfare initiatives such as enhancement of social security, restoration of Anna Canteens, and Deepam schemes have been implemented. Additionally, 74 out of 93 centrally sponsored schemes that were halted by the previous government have been revived,” Chief Minister Naidu posted on ‘X’, reacting to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.

Naidu said the Budget prioritises the ‘Super Six’ schemes, including Rs 6,300 crore for ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ and Rs 9,407 crore for ‘Thalliki Vandanam’. He said Rs 47,456 crore has been allocated for Backward Classes welfare, with Rs 1,000 crore for the Aadarana-3 scheme. Fisherfolk will receive Rs 20,000 as financial assistance during the fishing ban period, for which Rs 230 crore has been allocated, he added.

The Chief Minister said Rs 48,341 crore has been allocated to agriculture, recognising Andhra Pradesh’s key role in national food security.

The State government has also earmarked Rs 18,019 crore for water resources, Rs 34,311 crore for education, Rs 20,218 crore for Scheduled Caste welfare, Rs 8,159 crore for Scheduled Tribe welfare, and Rs 5,434 crore for minority welfare.