Fiscal alchemy: Quest for economic gold in Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh Budget for 2025-26 unveils a grand financial mosaic, blending fiscal prudence with ambitious economic, and welfare-driven aspirations. With an outlay of Rs 3,22,359 crore, this Budget is not merely a ledger of income and expenditure but an intricate roadmap towards holistic development, fostering inclusive growth while keeping macroeconomic stability intact.

The fiscal design balances economic expansion and deficit management, reflecting a pragmatic yet visionary governance approach. The revenue deficit of Rs 33,185 crore (1.82% of GSDP) and the fiscal deficit of Rs 79,926 crore (4.38% of GSDP) underscore a measured fiscal strategy, acknowledging structural constraints while sustaining a robust development trajectory. The projected 12.94% GSDP growth, with agriculture leading at 15.86%, services at 11.70%, and industry at 6.71%, signals resilience, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key contributor to the national growth narrative.

Social welfare emerges as a pivotal axis, channelling economic dividends into tangible uplift measures. The unprecedented Rs 47,456 crore allocation for Backward Classes welfare underscores an unwavering commitment to socio-economic inclusion. Education, as a transformative force, secures Rs 31,805 crore, fortifying school infrastructure and fostering human capital. The meticulous social justice framework extends further, with Rs 20,281 crore earmarked for Scheduled Castes Welfare, Rs 8,159 crore for Scheduled Tribes welfare, and Rs 5,434 crore for minority welfare, ensuring equitable resource distribution. Gender parity remains a focal point, reflecting in the Rs 4,332 crore allocation for women and child welfare, reinforcing support mechanisms for vulnerable demographics.