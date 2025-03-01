Rs 3,806 crore for Civil Supplies, Rs 2,601 crore for Deepam 2.0 scheme in Andhra Pradesh Budget

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has allocated Rs 3,806 crore to the Civil Supplies Department in the Budget 2025-26 presented on Friday.

Continuing the legacy of former Chief Minister Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao’s Rs 2 per kg rice scheme, the government remains committed to providing quality rice through the public distribution system (PDS). Taking the initiative further, the government will supply specially packed fine rice to students in government schools and welfare hostels in the upcoming academic year.

Highlighting improvements in paddy procurement, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav announced that for Kharif 2024, Rs 7,564 crore was cleared within 48 hours for the procurement of 32.7 lakh metric tons of paddy, benefiting 5.5 lakh farmers, with 90% receiving payments within 24 hours. Additionally, Rs 1,674 crore was paid to clear pending dues from the previous administration.

As part of efforts to empower women, the TDP-led NDA government has launched Deepam 2.0, providing three free LPG cylinders annually to 90.1 lakh beneficiaries, with Rs 2,601 crore allocated for the scheme in 2025-26.

Budget focuses on development, welfare: Nadendla Manohar Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister and Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar hailed the 2025-26 Budget as a blueprint for development and public welfare, ensuring benefits across all sections of society.

Speaking alongside Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs, and Whips, he welcomed the Rs 18,000 crore allocation for Panchayat Raj under Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s leadership, as well as funding for Telugu language promotion and the recognition of the tourism sector as an industry. He affirmed that the Jana Sena Party welcomes the budget.