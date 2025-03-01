Rs 469 crore to strengthen tourism sector in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has allocated Rs 469 crore to the Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department in its 2025-26 budget, reinforcing its focus on tourism development, Telugu language promotion, and sports infrastructure.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget, highlighting initiatives to position Andhra Pradesh as a premier tourist and sports hub while preserving cultural heritage.

To boost tourism, the State granted industry status to the sector and introduced the Tourism Policy 2024-29 to attract investors.

Iconic projects like Akhanda Godavari and Gandikota have been launched to enhance the State’s appeal.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh welcomed the allocations, emphasising that tourism will be a key driver of GDP and employment.

In sports, the Andhra Pradesh Sports Policy 2024-29 aims to improve infrastructure, grassroots participation, and athlete training, with a vision of making the State a major sports hub. Keshav reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a strong sports culture and professional training.

A special allocation of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for Telugu language promotion and preservation. Quoting Sri Krishna Devaraya’s famous words, Desa Bhashalandu Telugulessa (Among the nation’s languages, Telugu is the best), Keshav highlighted its rich literary heritage and cultural significance.

Minister Durgesh hailed the State’s efforts to restore Telugu’s prominence, criticising the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the language. He assured that the TDP-led NDA coalition is committed to reviving cultural identity and fostering economic growth through tourism and language initiatives.