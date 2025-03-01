Rs 6,000 crore sanctioned for Amaravati infrastructure expansion projects in Andhra Pradesh Budget

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has increased the urban development Budget to Rs 13,862.29 crore for 2025-26, with Rs 4,658.89 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 9,203.41 crore for capital expenditure. This marks a rise from Rs 11,490.83 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 11,558.63 crore in 2023-24, emphasising urban infrastructure growth.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav criticised the previous government for centralising municipal payments, stating that municipalities would regain financial control from April 1.

Reaffirming Amaravati as the State capital, the government allocated Rs 6,000 crore for its development, backed by the Centre, World Bank, ADB, and HUDCO, ensuring progress without State Budget strain.

The Budget prioritises urban welfare, abolishing user fees for waste collection and pledging to clear 83 lakh tonnes of waste. Swachh Andhra initiatives have been strengthened, and 204 Anna Canteens reopened to provide subsidised food for the urban poor.