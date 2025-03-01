Rs 9,407 crore allocated for Thalliki Vandanam in Andhra Budget

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to transform education, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced free electricity for all government schools and the launch of the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, offering financial aid of Rs 15,000 per student from Class I to XII.
The initiatives, part of the Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in the State Legislative Assembly, aim to improve learning conditions and boost enrolment. With a total outlay of Rs 3.22 lakh crore, the budget focuses on school education, higher education, skill development and research, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh. One of the most significant decisions is the provision of free electricity to around 44,000 government schools, reducing financial strain on local bodies and ensuring an improved learning environment. Minister Lokesh termed it a ‘revolutionary decision,’ stressing its role in making Andhra Pradesh a leader in school education.
The government allocated Rs 9,407 crore for the Talliki Vandanam welfare scheme, a key component of the TDP-led NDA government’s Super Six promises, is set to roll out in the academic year 2025-26.
Further strengthening the education sector, the government has expanded its welfare measures through the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidya Mitra scheme. Under this initiative, 35.69 lakh students will receive free uniforms, shoes, books, and nutritious meals, featuring high-quality rice, as part of the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal scheme.
The 2025-26 budget has significantly increased allocations for education, with a total allocation of Rs 34,825.61 crore, up from Rs 32,722.53 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 30,835.95 crore in 2023-24. School education alone has received Rs 31,805 crore, an increase of Rs 1,896 crore from last year. Higher education has been allotted Rs 2,506 crore, while Rs 1,228 crore is earmarked for skill development and training.
Commenting on the enhanced budget, Lokesh stated, “This budget reflects our commitment to strengthening the public education system. The increased allocations demonstrate our vision for an AP model education system over the next five years.” In a bid to foster innovation and research, the government has announced the setting up of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati. This hub will be connected to five zonal centres across the State, focusing on emerging technologies, startups, and skill development to equip students for global opportunities.
The government is working towards modernising higher education by integrating multidisciplinary learning, research-based education, digital libraries, and advanced laboratories. The implementation of a credit-based system in polytechnic courses is also in progress. As part of these efforts, 83 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been upgraded into Skill Hubs. Furthermore, four new ITIs for backward class (BC) students have been proposed under the Prime Minister’s Jan Vikas Programme. The State government aims to introduce a model education system in the State over the next five years.