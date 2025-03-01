Rs 9,407 crore allocated for Thalliki Vandanam in Andhra Budget

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to transform education, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced free electricity for all government schools and the launch of the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, offering financial aid of Rs 15,000 per student from Class I to XII.

The initiatives, part of the Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in the State Legislative Assembly, aim to improve learning conditions and boost enrolment. With a total outlay of Rs 3.22 lakh crore, the budget focuses on school education, higher education, skill development and research, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh. One of the most significant decisions is the provision of free electricity to around 44,000 government schools, reducing financial strain on local bodies and ensuring an improved learning environment. Minister Lokesh termed it a ‘revolutionary decision,’ stressing its role in making Andhra Pradesh a leader in school education.

The government allocated Rs 9,407 crore for the Talliki Vandanam welfare scheme, a key component of the TDP-led NDA government’s Super Six promises, is set to roll out in the academic year 2025-26.

Further strengthening the education sector, the government has expanded its welfare measures through the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidya Mitra scheme. Under this initiative, 35.69 lakh students will receive free uniforms, shoes, books, and nutritious meals, featuring high-quality rice, as part of the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal scheme.