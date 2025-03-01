YSRCP slams Budget as misleading numbers game

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP criticised the 2025-26 State Budget as a “deceptive numbers game” filled with self-praise and lacking a concrete development plan.

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana accused the TDP-led NDA government of misusing the public mandate, prioritising praise for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh over addressing public needs.

He pointed out shortfalls in allocations, including Rs 9,400 crore for Thalliki Vandanam instead of the required Rs 12,000 crore and no clarity on funds for Annadata Sukhibhava.

The market intervention fund was reduced from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 300 crore, with no support for chilli farmers.

MLC Ravi Babu called the Budget hollow, citing a lack of funds for BC welfare and the promised Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for the unemployed. MLC Varudu Kalyani criticised inadequate allocations for Deepam 2.0 and neglect of North Andhra and Rayalaseema.

MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy condemned the omission of Adabidda Nidhi, employee relief, and the delayed Mega DSC notification. MLC Bommi Israel termed the Budget misleading, highlighting Rs 1 lakh crore borrowing without clarity.

Former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy called it a “jugglery of figures,” questioning the feasibility of the Super Six schemes and accusing the government of reducing beneficiary numbers to cover shortfalls.