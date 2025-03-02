AP likely to experience above normal temperatures this summer

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness above normal maximum temperatures, and an above normal number of heatwave days during the ensuing summer season from March to May, according to the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The outlook indicates that most parts of the State, including Rayalaseema and Coastal AP, will experience higher than usual temperatures.

The IMD has also projected above normal minimum temperatures across the State during this period. Specifically for March 2025, both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal, with an increased likelihood of heatwaves in the coastal regions. Additionally, it has predicted above normal rainfall in certain parts of AP during March.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment’s database on weather disasters, AP recorded extreme weather events on 69 of 366 days in 2024. The State reported 67 human fatalities, damage to 85,832 houses, and the loss of 523 animals due to such events. Heavy rains, floods, and landslides occurred over 40 days, while heatwaves were recorded on 19 days, and lightning on 15 days.

According to the latest weather update by IMD Amaravati Centre, due to lower tropospheric easterly/southeasterly winds over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal for the next four days.