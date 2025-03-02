AP’s Blind Women’s Cricket Team wins Petronet Infinity Series 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Blind Women’s Cricket Team clinched victory in the Petronet Infinity Series, defeating Karnataka in the final held in Kerala. The tournament featured teams from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Winning the toss, Andhra Pradesh elected to bat first and posted a commanding total of 217 runs without losing a wicket in 20 overs. Openers Sujatha and S. Mikka both scored unbeaten centuries—Sujatha with 102 off 61 balls and Mikka with 102 off 63 balls. Karnataka, in response, managed 190 runs for the loss of one wicket in their 20 overs.

This win marked a historic moment for Andhra Pradesh blind women’s cricket, with Sujatha’s 102 being the team’s first-ever century, followed by Mikka’s in the same innings. Player Ravani, from the B1 category, was named Player of the Series for her stellar performance.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President Kesineni Shivanath, Secretary Sana Satish Babu, and Apex members congratulated the team.

ACA Differently Abled Cricket Committee Chairman Yadlapalli Suryanarayana, along with members Suravarapu Raman Subbarao and Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy, credited the team’s success to the association’s support.

“The encouragement from ACA has been crucial in helping the players showcase their talent,” they said, expressing gratitude for the association’s role in promoting differently-abled cricket.