CM Chandrababu Naidu launches P4 scheme, announces industrial cluster and solar power units

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced the launch of the “P4” scheme on March 30, coinciding with the Telugu New Year, Ugadi. The initiative aims to eradicate poverty by mobilising support from philanthropists and affluent sections of society.
On Saturday in Ramanaidupalli of GD Nellore mandal in Chittoor district, the Chief Minister participated in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme, launching disbursal of Rs 113.2 crore to 2.65 lakh beneficiaries across the district. He reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to fulfilling pre-election promises despite financial constraints.
On the occasion, Naidu also announced the development of a 2,000-acre industrial cluster near SR Puram mandal, along the Chittoor-Thatchur six-lane highway, linking with Chennai. He instructed Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar to initiate land acquisition immediately.
Additionally, the State government will install 2-kW solar power units on the rooftops of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) beneficiaries’ homes at no cost, promoting renewable energy and reducing electricity costs, he said.
Highlighted the government’s agreement with Meta, enabling citizens to access government services via WhatsApp, he emphasised that this digital transformation would ensure accountability among officials, as all grievances and requests would be recorded and monitored.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister slammed the previous YSRCP government, accusing them of mismanaging finances, alleging they left Andhra Pradesh with Rs 10 lakh crore in debt. He said over 25% of the State’s revenue is now spent on debt interest. Despite these challenges, he assured the public that the TDP-led NDA government is restoring financial stability.
Later, TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu met the party rank and file and expressed happiness at meeting them after eight months of administrative duties. Naidu emphasised his commitment to meeting the cadre regularly and stated that any election defeat would be due to cadre dissatisfaction, not his governance. He warned against favouring YSRCP leaders, likening it to falling prey to a snake. Naidu praised the cadre’s hard work in hoisting the TDP flag in GD Nellore after 30 years and promised to transform it into a strong base.
Pointing to YSRCP, Naidu questioned the whereabouts of those who claimed “Why not 175 and why not Kuppam.” He read out the names of activists and leaders who contributed to TDP’s victory and conducted an open debate on leadership styles.
Naidu directed MPs and MLAs to resolve activists’ problems, mingle with people, and coordinate with Jana Sena and BJP leaders. He warned of stringent action if they did not mend their ways, emphasising his 45-year association with the party and his commitment to never sacrificing it.
CM’s helping hand to a needy family
During the event, Naidu visited the home of Vasu, a toddy tapper. Moved by the plight of his wife Selvi, who is raising her abandoned grandchildren alone, he announced a Rs 2 lakh FD for each child and sanctioned Rs 4,000 per month under the Mission Vatsalya scheme until they turn 18. He also approved the construction of a house