CM Chandrababu Naidu launches P4 scheme, announces industrial cluster and solar power units

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced the launch of the “P4” scheme on March 30, coinciding with the Telugu New Year, Ugadi. The initiative aims to eradicate poverty by mobilising support from philanthropists and affluent sections of society.

On Saturday in Ramanaidupalli of GD Nellore mandal in Chittoor district, the Chief Minister participated in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme, launching disbursal of Rs 113.2 crore to 2.65 lakh beneficiaries across the district. He reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to fulfilling pre-election promises despite financial constraints.

On the occasion, Naidu also announced the development of a 2,000-acre industrial cluster near SR Puram mandal, along the Chittoor-Thatchur six-lane highway, linking with Chennai. He instructed Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar to initiate land acquisition immediately.

Additionally, the State government will install 2-kW solar power units on the rooftops of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) beneficiaries’ homes at no cost, promoting renewable energy and reducing electricity costs, he said.

Highlighted the government’s agreement with Meta, enabling citizens to access government services via WhatsApp, he emphasised that this digital transformation would ensure accountability among officials, as all grievances and requests would be recorded and monitored.