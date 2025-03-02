Intermediate Public Examinations begin in AP, last-minute changes in centres trouble students

VIJAYAWADA: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025 began on Saturday across 1,535 centres in Andhra Pradesh, recording an overall attendance of 96.41%.

Of the 5,62,574 registered candidates, 5,42,368 students appeared for the first-year second language exam. However, several students at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district, faced confusion and distress due to a last-minute change in their exam centres that was not properly communicated.

Many arrived at the venue mentioned on their hall tickets, only to find a notice stating their centre had been shifted, forcing them to rush to the new location at the last moment. Parents later expressed frustration over the mismanagement and demanded accountability from officials.

Despite this issue, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) implemented strict security measures to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. Section 144 was imposed at all centres, and flying squads were deployed to prevent malpractice. CCTV cameras were installed for live monitoring from district and state headquarters, and exam halls were declared ‘No Mobile Zones’ to curb unauthorised communication.

The general stream recorded 96.98% attendance, with 5,00,595 students appearing out of 5,16,163 registered candidates. Meanwhile, the vocational stream saw 90.01% attendance, with 41,773 students out of 46,411 taking the exam. Two malpractice cases were reported across the State.

BIEAP Secretary Kritika Shukla personally selected Set-II of the question paper for the first-year second language exam.

The exams will continue until March 17. First-year and second-year students will take exams on alternate days from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Extending his support, CM N Chandrababu Naidu wished students success, advising them to stay focused. Minister Nara Lokesh also took to social media, urging students to stay confident, hydrated, and stress-free while preparing for their exams.