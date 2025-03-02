Minister Nara Lokesh pushes for AP Model Education

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to study national and international education models to develop the AP Model of Education. He also emphasised the need to establish a model school in every Assembly constituency with the highest standards in the country.

During a review meeting with officials from School Education, Intermediate, and Higher Education departments on Saturday, Lokesh discussed the implementation of the Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh (LEAP) programme under the AP Model Education initiative.

A workshop for MLAs on the AP Model Education and alternative arrangements for GO 117 will be held on March 3 at his Undavalli residence. Additionally, a meeting with University Vice-Chancellors, chaired by the Governor, will focus on reforms in higher education and improving NIRF rankings.

Lokesh also instructed officials to draft guidelines for postgraduate fee reimbursement, fulfilling a promise made during his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra. He emphasised tracking student progress from KG to PG using the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) and enhancing active learning outcomes.

Furthermore, he urged officials to speed up work on the World-Class Sports University and AI University in Amaravati and suggested organising sports leagues from the village to university level to promote athletics.

Lokesh prays for Rayalaseema’s prosperity at Mantralayam

During a visit to Mantralayam in Kurnool district on Saturday, Minister Lokesh reiterated the government’s commitment to stopping migration from Rayalaseema and ensuring regional prosperity. He expressed hope for good rainfall and progress in the region. Lokesh participated in the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Guru Vaibhav Utsavams.