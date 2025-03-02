Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy distributes Social Security pensions at Garlapeta

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stressed the State government’s commitment to the comprehensive development and welfare of the BC, SC, and ST communities under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

This dedication was evident in the 2025-26 budget proposals, which allocated significant funds for these communities’ welfare.

Minister Swamy participated in a Social Security Pensions distribution programme in Garlapeta village, Marripudi mandal, on Saturday, where he personally handed over pensions to several beneficiaries. He also engaged with the recipients, inquiring about their welfare schemes and how they were accessing government support.

Additionally, he inaugurated the newly constructed Marripudi to SC Colony cement road, costing approximately Rs 85 lakh. He highlighted the State’s efforts to protect and uplift the SC and ST communities, despite facing financial challenges.

He mentioned the government’s significant allocation for BC, SC, and ST welfare programmes in the latest budget, ensuring development for all sections of society. The Minister also discussed the progress of the “PS Velugonda Reservoir Project,” assuring its timely completion, which will transform the region into an agricultural hub.