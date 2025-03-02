Posani Krishna Murali shifted to RIMS after chest pain complaint, returns to sub-jail

KADAPA: YSRCP supporter and actor-writer Posani Krishna Murali, currently under remand in Rajampet Sub-Jail, was shifted to RIMS Kadapa after reportedly complaining of chest pain.

Initial tests at Rajampet government hospital showed his condition as stable, but he requested further corporate-level medical tests. Consequently, he was moved to RIMS for advanced cardiac evaluations.

However, Railway Koduru Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu dismissed any serious health concerns, stating that Posani was only acting.

After medical tests, he was shifted back to the sub-jail. His legal team has filed a bail petition in the Railway Koduru Court. The police are also preparing to file a Production Transit (PT) warrant for his continued custody. Meanwhile, a heated argument occurred between former Railway Koduru MLA Koramutla Srinivasulu and Rajampet Sub-Jail Superintendent Mal Reddy after Srinivasulu was denied permission to meet Posani. Rajampet MLA Akepati had already visited Posani, leading to tensions between current and former MLAs. Inmates are allowed two Mulakats per week, and Posani had already received his two visits.