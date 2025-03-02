YSRCP leaders’ entry into JSP only after talks with TDP, BJP: Minister Kandula Durgesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM /KAKINADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that a decision on the utilisation of Rushikonda buildings will be taken by April or May. On political realignments, Durgesh said there was no objection to YSRCP leaders joining JSP, but decisions would be taken after consulting JSP, BJP, and TDP leaders in their respective constituencies.

Speaking to the media on Saturday before leaving for Berlin, he took a swipe at former CM YS Jagan, challenging him to prove his political credibility by attending the Assembly sessions. “Jagan is avoiding the Assembly but is demanding opposition leader status for YSRCP. How is that possible when legislative rules do not permit it?” he questioned, accusing Jagan of being uninterested in democratic politics.

JSP Formation Day preparations in full swing

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has criticised the previous YSRCP regime, claiming that even 1,600 crores allocated for road repairs is insufficient due to YS Jagan’s poor governance. “They thought pressing a button would solve problems, but they neglected development. Now, even crores won’t be enough to fix damaged roads,” he remarked.

The JSP State Committee met in Kakinada to prepare for the Formation Day celebrations on March 14 in Pithapuram, the constituency of Dy CM Pawan. Led by KUDA Chairman T Ramaswamy and Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, the meeting was attended by JSP MLAs and other leaders.