Andhra government suspends former CID chief Sunil Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the State government has suspended former AP CID chief and Director General rank officer PV Sunil Kumar for allegedly making repeated foreign visits without prior permission during the previous YSRCP regime.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued orders, suspending Sunil Kumar. He was directed not to leave the headquarters (Vijayawada) without obtaining prior permission from the government.

With this, the number of suspended IPS officers rose to five. Soon after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the State, former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, former CID chief N Sanjay, former Vijayawada CP Kanthi Rana Tata and former Vizag Range DIG Vishal Gunni were suspended, citing irregularities and criminal misconduct, violating the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Cops’s multiple foreign visits sans permissions

According to the suspension orders, it has come to the notice of the government that the 1993 batch IPS officer Sunil Kumar had undertaken multiple foreign visits without obtaining prior permission. In certain cases, he deviated from the travel plan approved by the government, thereby violating the terms of permission granted.