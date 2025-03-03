Andhra government suspends former CID chief Sunil Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the State government has suspended former AP CID chief and Director General rank officer PV Sunil Kumar for allegedly making repeated foreign visits without prior permission during the previous YSRCP regime.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued orders, suspending Sunil Kumar. He was directed not to leave the headquarters (Vijayawada) without obtaining prior permission from the government.
With this, the number of suspended IPS officers rose to five. Soon after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the State, former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, former CID chief N Sanjay, former Vijayawada CP Kanthi Rana Tata and former Vizag Range DIG Vishal Gunni were suspended, citing irregularities and criminal misconduct, violating the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.
Cops’s multiple foreign visits sans permissions
According to the suspension orders, it has come to the notice of the government that the 1993 batch IPS officer Sunil Kumar had undertaken multiple foreign visits without obtaining prior permission. In certain cases, he deviated from the travel plan approved by the government, thereby violating the terms of permission granted.
In last February, Sunil Kumar was accorded permission to visit Georgia for two days by sanctioning casual leave, and additional permission to avail public holidays, making it a four-day tour. However, Sunil Kumar visited the United Arab Emirates on his own, in deviation from the approval.
“The unauthorised travel constitutes violation of Rule-3 (1), 3 (1A) (i), 3 (1A) (iv), and 3 (2B) (x) & (xi) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. The government has determined that there is sufficient prima facie evidence indicating that the officer has repeatedly demonstrated willful disregard for established practices. Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated for such repeated acts of grave misconduct,” the order stated.
“In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the State government hereby placed Kumar under suspension with immediate effect, pending an inquiry. However, he shall be paid a subsistence allowance during the period of suspension as admissible under Rule 4 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969,” the order read.
There are inquiries pending against Sunil for his alleged role in the irregularities that took place during his stint as Police Housing Corporation chairman, Fire Services DG and AP CID chief during the previous YSRCP regime.