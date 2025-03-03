Andhra Pradesh government will train 1.02 lakh women in tailoring: Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha said the State government has planned to give training in tailoring to as many as 1.02 lakh women for 90 days and sewing machines will be distributed to them of total worth Rs 255 crore.

In an official release on Sunday, Minister Savitha said training classes would commence from March 8, marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, and the total 1,02,832 beneficiaries were selected from Backward, Economically Weak Section (EWS) and Kapu community across the 175 constituencies in the State.

She further said the TDP led NDA government is committed for the welfare of women and allotted Rs 255 crore to support the women in weaker sections to stand on their own. “Under BC welfare corporation, 46,044 beneficiaries, 45,772 from EWS category and another 11,016 from Kapu Corporation were selected and will be given 90 days of intensified training under the guidance of experts in tailoring,” said the minister Savitha.

“TDP led NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to announce another initiative benefiting women from poor backgrounds to help them economically. We are fulfilling all the poll promises given to women, first being the free gas cylinders under Deepam scheme and the latest one is the distribution of sewing machines to women,” she added.

Claiming that the TDP government always has high priorities in empowering the women in the State, Savitha said Naidu’s government is focusing on women empowerment schemes in the future. Explaining about the training classes for women, Savitha said experts in the field of tailoring were roped to provide training to women for 90 days where the women will be presented a certificate of training along with a new sewing machine.

“Training session mainly focused on making clothes to meet the recent trends and tastes of all ages. After the training, the beneficiaries will be given free sewing machines. CM Chandrababu Naidu’s mission is to make women proficient in training and they can earn their own and support their families and thus the society,” she asserted.