AP government to launch home services app for affordable doorstep repairs

ONGOLE: The State government is set to launch a Government Local Home Appliances Services App to provide doorstep household services through registered servicemen across various trades at affordable rates.

The initiative is progressing rapidly, and the app-based services will be available soon.

The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has signed an agreement with Home Triangle, a Hyderabad-based agency, to provide training and technical support to service providers registered on the app.

Through this government-operated platform, people can avail of electricity, plumbing, beauty parlour, boutique, AC, TV, computer, laptop, and carpentry services at reasonable charges with just a phone call.

In Prakasam district, MEPMA plans to implement Home Triangle’s home appliance services through the government app in Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), Darsi, Chimakurthy, Kanigiri, Markapur, and Giddalur municipalities.

“We have provided training to registered service providers in electricity, plumbing, AC, geyser, grinder, mixer, carpentry, and beautician services at Ongole’s KK Computers premises. The app will soon be launched, offering one-call access to essential home services while enabling service providers to earn Rs 15,000 per month,” said P Srihari, Project Director (PD), Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas.

The Home Appliances Services App aims to provide employment while ensuring the availability of reliable and affordable home services.

The app will also help streamline service bookings, improve efficiency, and create a structured employment model for skilled workers.