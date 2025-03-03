AP to revise local, non-local reservation policy in higher education

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to revise its policy regarding the implementation of local and non-local reservations for admissions in institutions of higher education, following the Telangana government’s recent order over seat allocation.
A committee has been constituted with the HRD secretary as its chairman, with officials from other departments including health as its members.
Under the current system, where allocation of seats was made as per the provisions of the Undivided Andhra Pradesh era, the State was divided into three regions: Andhra University (AU) colleges for Coastal Andhra, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) for Rayalaseema, and Osmania University (OU) for Telangana. Each university allocated 85% of seats to local students, with the remaining 15% designated as unreserved for students across the three regions.
However, the Telangana government recently amended its approach, citing the need for modification of seats after a decade of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. It removed the 15% unreserved quota in colleges under OU’s jurisdiction for AP students and reserved it for students across the country. Following its decision, the State government also decided to adopt a similar policy. Orders to this effect will be issued in a few days.
Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Dr K Madhu Murthy said, “Discussions are still underway on the allocation of seats for students from other states. The upcoming report is also expected to clarify the definition of local and non-local status. The State government is also taking legal opinions.”
According to sources, legal experts argue that higher education quotas are linked to constitutional provisions, particularly Article 371(D), which governs special provisions for educational and employment opportunities in AP and TG. Modifications to the quota system would require constitutional amendments or presidential approval.
Dr Murthy revealed that the team is studying a proposal to allocate the remaining 15% of seats to all states, including Telangana, to enhance the institutional reputation and fill vacancies. Another proposal suggests sharing the 15% quota between AU and SVU where students from different regions in the State can apply to their non-local colleges.