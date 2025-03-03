AP to revise local, non-local reservation policy in higher education

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to revise its policy regarding the implementation of local and non-local reservations for admissions in institutions of higher education, following the Telangana government’s recent order over seat allocation.

A committee has been constituted with the HRD secretary as its chairman, with officials from other departments including health as its members.

Under the current system, where allocation of seats was made as per the provisions of the Undivided Andhra Pradesh era, the State was divided into three regions: Andhra University (AU) colleges for Coastal Andhra, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) for Rayalaseema, and Osmania University (OU) for Telangana. Each university allocated 85% of seats to local students, with the remaining 15% designated as unreserved for students across the three regions.

However, the Telangana government recently amended its approach, citing the need for modification of seats after a decade of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. It removed the 15% unreserved quota in colleges under OU’s jurisdiction for AP students and reserved it for students across the country. Following its decision, the State government also decided to adopt a similar policy. Orders to this effect will be issued in a few days.