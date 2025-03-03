ASI team discovers 16th century Shaivite centre in Lankamala Wildlife Sanctuary

KADAPA: Lankamala Wildlife Sanctuary in Siddavatam forest range, once renowned for its rich biodiversity, has now emerged as a key historical site with new archaeological discoveries.
A team of researchers led by Siddavatam forest range officer K Kalavathi and Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysore, has uncovered ancient inscriptions and prehistoric rock art. The findings, dating from the fourth to 16th century Common Era (CE), indicate that Lankamala was a major Shaivite pilgrimage centre visited by North Indian devotees.
During a routine inspection in December 2024, Kalavathi discovered rock inscriptions and carvings in the Siddavatam, Madduru, Konduru, and Rolabodu forest areas.
Following her report, Dr Munirathnam secured official permissions for a detailed study. A team of experts from Bengaluru and Chennai, including Yesubabu, Meka V Raghavendra Varma, and Kalavathi, conducted a three-day exploration from February 27 to March 1. Their research focused on Gopalaswami Konda, at an altitude of 3,200 feet, where they documented 12 label inscriptions written in Siddhamatrika, Shankha script, and Devanagari.
The inscriptions, believed to be from the sixth century CE, showcase Kushan-era craftsmanship and were carved using a unique thumb-engraving technique. The presence of North Indian names like Sri Vishishta Kankanadhadi, Yedharmaja, and Chandrahasa confirms that pilgrims travelled long distances to visit the temples of Lankamala. Researchers also traced an ancient pilgrimage route between two Shaivite temples, reinforcing the site’s religious significance.
On the second day of exploration, the team identified 15 additional label inscriptions, including 14 in the rare Shankha script and one in Brahmi. This marks the first discovery of Shankha script inscriptions in the Rayalaseema region. A significant find was two inscriptions on the same rock from different periods, one in Brahmi from the fourth century and another in Shankha script from the sixth century, providing insights into the evolution of writing styles in South India.
The research team undertook a 12-kilometer trek through rugged terrain, scaling a 600-meter steep hill near the Akkadevatala Temple. Despite the absence of communication signals, they persevered and identified a total of 28 inscriptions, confirming human presence in the region from the fourth to 16th centuries CE. Dr. Munirathnam noted that this is the first time in 140 years that label inscriptions have been discovered inside a wildlife sanctuary. The inscriptions, written in Sanskrit, Prakrit, Brahmi, and Devanagari, were likely made by devotees to commemorate their visits.
On the third day, the team uncovered three rock shelters, one containing prehistoric rock paintings. The artwork, depicting animals, geometric patterns, and human figures, was created using Red Ochre, Kaolin, animal fat, and crushed bones, enabling the pigments to last for millennia. The site is believed to date back to the Megalithic (Iron Age) and Early Historic periods (2500 BCE - 2nd century CE). Given the significance of these discoveries, the ASI plans to publish a detailed research volume documenting the inscriptions and prehistoric paintings.