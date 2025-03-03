ASI team discovers 16th century Shaivite centre in Lankamala Wildlife Sanctuary

KADAPA: Lankamala Wildlife Sanctuary in Siddavatam forest range, once renowned for its rich biodiversity, has now emerged as a key historical site with new archaeological discoveries.

A team of researchers led by Siddavatam forest range officer K Kalavathi and Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysore, has uncovered ancient inscriptions and prehistoric rock art. The findings, dating from the fourth to 16th century Common Era (CE), indicate that Lankamala was a major Shaivite pilgrimage centre visited by North Indian devotees.

During a routine inspection in December 2024, Kalavathi discovered rock inscriptions and carvings in the Siddavatam, Madduru, Konduru, and Rolabodu forest areas.

Following her report, Dr Munirathnam secured official permissions for a detailed study. A team of experts from Bengaluru and Chennai, including Yesubabu, Meka V Raghavendra Varma, and Kalavathi, conducted a three-day exploration from February 27 to March 1. Their research focused on Gopalaswami Konda, at an altitude of 3,200 feet, where they documented 12 label inscriptions written in Siddhamatrika, Shankha script, and Devanagari.

The inscriptions, believed to be from the sixth century CE, showcase Kushan-era craftsmanship and were carved using a unique thumb-engraving technique. The presence of North Indian names like Sri Vishishta Kankanadhadi, Yedharmaja, and Chandrahasa confirms that pilgrims travelled long distances to visit the temples of Lankamala. Researchers also traced an ancient pilgrimage route between two Shaivite temples, reinforcing the site’s religious significance.