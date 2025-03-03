CM Chandrababu Naidu violated his oath of office: YSRCP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader Sailajanath and Yerragondapalem MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar on Sunday criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging his remarks violated the Constitution and his oath of office.

Shailajanath accused Naidu of degrading his office by denying welfare benefits to YSRCP workers and urged him to emulate former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance. He condemned the TDP leaders for offensive social media posts targeting Jagan’s family. Chandrasekhar called Naidu’s statements vengeful and divisive, accusing TDP leader K Atchannaidu of favouring party donors. He alleged that Naidu and Home Minister Anitha diverted funds to Minister Nara Lokesh’s constituency while filing false cases against YSRCP leaders.

YSRCP Kadapa district president P Ravindranath Reddy slammed Naidu for reportedly instructing officials to withhold approvals for YSRCP supporters, contradicting Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare policies. He warned of public backlash against Naidu, calling him a “brand ambassador for deception.” He cited unfulfilled Super Six promises, inadequate funding for schemes such as Annadata Sukhibhava, and the scrapped job calendar. Chandrasekhar slammed the neglect of the Veligonda project, challenged Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on funding failures, and announced a padayatra to push for its progress. He urged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to assess West Prakasam’s water crisis.