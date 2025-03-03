MLC vote counting begins; NDA confident in graduates’ seats, tough fight in teachers’ constituency

VIJAYAWADA: The counting of votes for three MLC seats, two Graduates’ constituencies (Krishna-Guntur and East Godavari-West Godavari) and one Teachers’ constituency (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam), set to commence on Monday.
This election serves as a crucial test for the ruling NDA coalition, which extended support to its preferred candidates in all three constituencies.
Despite projections of a tough fight, NDA sources are confident of securing victories in both Graduates’ constituencies, while acknowledging stiff competition in the Teachers’ constituency.
Counting for the Teachers’ constituency will take place at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, while the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ constituency will be counted at Andhra Christian College, Guntur. Votes for the East-West Godavari Graduates’ constituency will be counted at Sir CRR Engineering College, Eluru.
With just over 20,000 voters, results for the Teachers’ constituency are expected within a day. However, counting for the Graduates’ constituencies, where nearly three lakh votes were cast, may take up to three days.
In the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ constituency, 35 candidates contested, but the primary battle is expected between NDA-backed TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad and sitting MLC KS Lakshmana Rao from PDF. In the East-West Godavari Graduates’ constituency, NDA-backed Perabathula Rajasekhar is likely to face off against PDF candidate DV Raghavulu.
Though the YSRCP boycotted the elections, sources suggest its sympathisers may have voted for PDF candidates in the Graduates’ constituencies.
For the Teachers’ constituency, 10 candidates are in the fray, with the contest expected between PRTU’s Gade Srinivasulu Naidu, NDA-backed APTF candidate Pakalapati Raghu Varma, and UTF’s Koredla Vijaya Gowri.
With a high-stakes battle unfolding, the results of mlc elections will indicate the political landscape ahead of future elections.