MLC vote counting begins; NDA confident in graduates’ seats, tough fight in teachers’ constituency

VIJAYAWADA: The counting of votes for three MLC seats, two Graduates’ constituencies (Krishna-Guntur and East Godavari-West Godavari) and one Teachers’ constituency (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam), set to commence on Monday.

This election serves as a crucial test for the ruling NDA coalition, which extended support to its preferred candidates in all three constituencies.

Despite projections of a tough fight, NDA sources are confident of securing victories in both Graduates’ constituencies, while acknowledging stiff competition in the Teachers’ constituency.

Counting for the Teachers’ constituency will take place at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, while the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ constituency will be counted at Andhra Christian College, Guntur. Votes for the East-West Godavari Graduates’ constituency will be counted at Sir CRR Engineering College, Eluru.