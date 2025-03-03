Poultry sales in Andhra soar 60% as farmers counter bird flu fears with food festivals

GUNTUR: Poultry sales in the State have surged by 60% in just one week, thanks to a bold strategy by farmers to win back consumer confidence following a bird flu outbreak. Organising food festivals across major cities like Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, farmers served free chicken and egg dishes to debunk myths surrounding poultry consumption. The move helped ease public fears and revived demand, signalling a strong recovery for the industry.

The fear of bird flu, which once gripped the state, is now fading due to strict biosecurity measures and aggressive consumer outreach. The Animal Husbandry Department has confirmed that no new cases of Avian Influenza have been reported since February 25, marking a crucial turning point. Meanwhile, poultry farmers, who suffered massive losses, are steadily bouncing back.

The outbreak was first detected in six poultry farms across East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Eluru districts, leading to the culling of over 1.90 lakh hens by February 15. Later, two more farms in Pithapuram reported infections. However, officials acted swiftly, ensuring the new cases were isolated and not linked to previous outbreaks. “The test results from Pithapuram arrived late, but they confirm there was no further spread after the culling,” clarified Dr Damodhar Naidu, Director of from the State Animal Husbandry Department.