Poultry sales in Andhra soar 60% as farmers counter bird flu fears with food festivals

GUNTUR: Poultry sales in the State have surged by 60% in just one week, thanks to a bold strategy by farmers to win back consumer confidence following a bird flu outbreak. Organising food festivals across major cities like Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, farmers served free chicken and egg dishes to debunk myths surrounding poultry consumption. The move helped ease public fears and revived demand, signalling a strong recovery for the industry.
The fear of bird flu, which once gripped the state, is now fading due to strict biosecurity measures and aggressive consumer outreach. The Animal Husbandry Department has confirmed that no new cases of Avian Influenza have been reported since February 25, marking a crucial turning point. Meanwhile, poultry farmers, who suffered massive losses, are steadily bouncing back.
The outbreak was first detected in six poultry farms across East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Eluru districts, leading to the culling of over 1.90 lakh hens by February 15. Later, two more farms in Pithapuram reported infections. However, officials acted swiftly, ensuring the new cases were isolated and not linked to previous outbreaks. “The test results from Pithapuram arrived late, but they confirm there was no further spread after the culling,” clarified Dr Damodhar Naidu, Director of from the State Animal Husbandry Department.
To prevent a resurgence, officials have intensified surveillance, testing samples from affected farms every 15 days. “We conduct four rounds of tests as a precaution. If a single sample tests positive, we immediately tighten biosecurity measures in the red zone,” Dr Damodhar explained. Strict checks remain in place on poultry transportation within a 10 km radius of infected farms, while border checkpoints prevent the movement of potentially infected poultry in and out of the State.
Farmers seek government support
“Poultry farmers faced an unprecedented crisis. Bird flu is a global issue, but misinformation, especially on social media, made it worse. Sales had plummeted to just 10% of normal levels,” said Y Suresh, President of the AP Poultry Farmers Federation. Some farmers even gave away poultry for free in desperation. “We’ve never seen losses like this before—it will take at least three to four years to recover,” he added.
Suresh urged the State government to step in with interest-free loans and flexible repayment options. “The industry needs assistance, and timely intervention can prevent further damage,” he emphasised.