Praja Arogya Vedika slams Andhra Pradesh budget over inadequate health funding

VISAKHAPATNAM: Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has criticised the State Budget for 2025-26, citing inadequate funding for the healthcare sector. The organisation expressed concern that the allocation of Rs 19,264.63 crore to the Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Department falls significantly short of both World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and the government’s own commitments.

PAV pointed out that WHO recommends allocating 6% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to healthcare. With AP’s GSDP estimated at Rs 16,41,000 crore for 2023-24, the required health budget should be Rs 98,460 crore.

“This budget reflects a blatant disregard for public health,” said PAV president Dr MVRS Ramanaiah. He said the government’s promise to raise health spending to 2.5% of GSDP remains unfulfilled.

The organisation highlighted the State’s persistent underfunding of healthcare, with past budgets allocating less than 1.5% of GSDP to the sector. It warned that the Rs 79,195.37 crore shortfall would worsen existing issues, including inadequate hospital infrastructure and a severe shortage of medical personnel. “The government must act to address this crisis,” said PAV General Secretary T Kameswar Rao.