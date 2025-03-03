Schemes should reach small entrepreneurs: Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Guntur, to support small businesses by facilitating bank loans and promoting government schemes.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir, Guntur, on Sunday, he emphasised the Chamber’s role in ensuring financial assistance for traders and entrepreneurs.

The Minister commended newly elected Chamber President Yelchuri Venkateswarlu’s leadership journey and stressed that recognition comes with responsibility. MLAs, industry leaders, and officials attended the event.

He encouraged joint efforts to empower small businesses and drive economic growth, assuring support for concerns raised through the Chamber or local representatives.