Andhra Pradesh

Schemes should reach small entrepreneurs: Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir, Guntur, on Sunday, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar emphasised the Chamber’s role in ensuring financial assistance for traders and entrepreneurs.
Union Minister of State Pemmasani and local MLAs felicitated newly elected Indian Chamber of Commerce, Guntur chairman Yelchuri Venkateswarlu
Union Minister of State Pemmasani and local MLAs felicitated newly elected Indian Chamber of Commerce, Guntur chairman Yelchuri VenkateswarluPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Guntur, to support small businesses by facilitating bank loans and promoting government schemes.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir, Guntur, on Sunday, he emphasised the Chamber’s role in ensuring financial assistance for traders and entrepreneurs.

The Minister commended newly elected Chamber President Yelchuri Venkateswarlu’s leadership journey and stressed that recognition comes with responsibility. MLAs, industry leaders, and officials attended the event.

He encouraged joint efforts to empower small businesses and drive economic growth, assuring support for concerns raised through the Chamber or local representatives.

Indian Chamber of Commerce
Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com