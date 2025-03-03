Visakhapatnam's Rushikonda Beach loses Blue Flag tag; restoration process on

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wake of cancellation of Blue Flag certification for Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, the only Blue Flag-certified beach in the State, officials have clarified that the revocation is temporary, not permanent.
The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) revoked the Blue Flag due to concerns regarding parking, security, and stray dog management.
Addressing the matter, Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad told TNIE, “The Blue Flag India sent a notification regarding temporary revocation due to certain issues such as parking, security, and dog menace. We have taken corrective measures, and will complete the audit by Tuesday, March 4. Once we submit the compliance report, the certification will be restored within this week.”
According to an official release, the process leading to the temporary suspension began with a control visit on June 29, 2024, by Blue Flag India representatives.
This visit resulted in observations and suggestions for improved facilities and services, which were subsequently addressed, leading to the beach’s certification for 2024-25 in October 2024. However, the beach’s popularity, particularly during festivals, led to significant challenges in traffic and visitor management.
“Rushikonda Beach consistently attracts high crowds, especially during weekends and festivals like Dasara, Diwali and Sankranti,” the press release explained, noting the resulting in traffic congestion.
Rushikonda witnesses highest footfall among all Blue Flag beaches
On February 13, a notification from the National Operator, Blue Flag India, conveyed the “Temporary Withdrawal of Blue Flag & Request for Appropriate Corrective Actions,” with a 10-day deadline for implementation.
In response, the Collector convened a meeting on February 17, where the key departments were instructed to take immediate action. The Regional Director of Tourism was suggested to improve infrastructure and monitor contract employee performance, police were asked to ease traffic and enhance security, the GVMC was directed to address stray dog and sanitation issues, and the Tourism Department was tasked to make alternative parking arrangements.
Officials confirmed that almost all the assigned tasks have been completed, and a compliance report will be submitted following an audit team’s visit from Pune on March 4.
They acknowledged the challenges posed by the beach’s high visitor volume, stating, “Rushikonda Beach attracts higher footfall compared to other Blue Flag beaches in India, with up to 70,000 to 1,00,000 visitors on festive days.” They noted that given the location constraints and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations, systemic changes require time. Ongoing efforts include creating additional parking area, increasing police presence, and CCTV surveillance, and addressing dog and waste management issues through the GVMC.
Blue Flag certification is awarded after fulfilling 33 environmental, safety, and cleanliness criteria, including proper sanitation, pollution control, and tourist amenities such as benches, showers, and waste disposal systems. The Denmark-based FEE first granted Rushikonda Beach the certification in 2020 for a 600-metre stretch.
However, concerns have been raised regarding the environmental management of Rushikonda Beach. Platypus Escapes, a local scuba diving centre, also involved in regular coastal clean-up initiatives, pointed out environmental and regulatory issues.
“Large scale construction activities have disrupted the coastal habitat. Additionally, 2-3 drainage outlets empty sewage and waste directly into the ocean, affecting cleanliness and marine life. Violations of environmental norms, lack of proper waste management, and failure to meet sustainable tourism standards have also contributed to the situation,” they said.
Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav also criticised the regional tourism department for the temporary revocation of Blue Flag certification, attributing it to mismanagement.