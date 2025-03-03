Visakhapatnam's Rushikonda Beach loses Blue Flag tag; restoration process on

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wake of cancellation of Blue Flag certification for Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, the only Blue Flag-certified beach in the State, officials have clarified that the revocation is temporary, not permanent.

The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) revoked the Blue Flag due to concerns regarding parking, security, and stray dog management.

Addressing the matter, Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad told TNIE, “The Blue Flag India sent a notification regarding temporary revocation due to certain issues such as parking, security, and dog menace. We have taken corrective measures, and will complete the audit by Tuesday, March 4. Once we submit the compliance report, the certification will be restored within this week.”

According to an official release, the process leading to the temporary suspension began with a control visit on June 29, 2024, by Blue Flag India representatives.

This visit resulted in observations and suggestions for improved facilities and services, which were subsequently addressed, leading to the beach’s certification for 2024-25 in October 2024. However, the beach’s popularity, particularly during festivals, led to significant challenges in traffic and visitor management.

“Rushikonda Beach consistently attracts high crowds, especially during weekends and festivals like Dasara, Diwali and Sankranti,” the press release explained, noting the resulting in traffic congestion.

Rushikonda witnesses highest footfall among all Blue Flag beaches

On February 13, a notification from the National Operator, Blue Flag India, conveyed the “Temporary Withdrawal of Blue Flag & Request for Appropriate Corrective Actions,” with a 10-day deadline for implementation.

In response, the Collector convened a meeting on February 17, where the key departments were instructed to take immediate action. The Regional Director of Tourism was suggested to improve infrastructure and monitor contract employee performance, police were asked to ease traffic and enhance security, the GVMC was directed to address stray dog and sanitation issues, and the Tourism Department was tasked to make alternative parking arrangements.