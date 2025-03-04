Andhra Pradesh committed to supporting India’s Net Zero target: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated Hero Future Energies’ (HFE) advanced green hydrogen plant at Rockman Industries in Tirupati on Monday, marking a milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy transition.

Congratulating HFE and Rockman Industries, the Chief Minister praised the State’s robust industrial base and forward-thinking energy policies, positioning it as a leader in India’s green hydrogen revolution. “This facility is a crucial step toward a sustainable energy future, leveraging our renewable resources and growing industrial needs,” he said.

Naidu emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s role in India’s green energy transition, aligning with the Swarna Andhra 2047 to make the State a global hub for renewable energy and green hydrogen. “We’re committed to reducing reliance on fossil fuels, supporting India’s Net Zero target by 2070, and enhancing energy security while cutting crude oil imports,” he asserted. Naidu highlighted the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, launched in October 2024, which aims to add 160 gigawatts of renewable capacity and attract `10 trillion (~$118.95 billion) in investments over five years.

The policy promotes green hydrogen production, electrolyzer manufacturing, and hydrogen-powered mobility infrastructure.

“With our coastal strengths, deep-sea ports, and logistics network, Andhra Pradesh is poised to lead global green hydrogen exports,” the Chief Minister said, assuring investors of continued support for clean energy ventures. He said this pioneering project is just the beginning, with plans to scale up for a greener, more prosperous Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirupati plant integrates green hydrogen blending with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) / Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for industrial furnaces, reducing carbon emissions and setting a replicable model for India’s hard-to-abate sectors.

HFE Founder and Chairman & Managing Director Rahul Munjal called it a ‘major leap in industrial decarbonization’ and thanked Naidu for fostering innovation.