Andhra Pradesh embarked on a journey towards Vision 2047: Socio Economic Survey

VIJAYAWADA: The Socio Economic Survey 2024-25 was tabled in the AP Legislative Assembly on Monday.

According to the survey, Andhra Pradesh has embarked on a transformative journey towards Vision 2047, aligning with national aspirations and global best practices to foster sustainable and inclusive development across all sectors.

The State government has taken up a policy-driven approach to accelerate economic growth, enhance social welfare, and ensure environmental sustainability within a span of seven months and put in place a number of policies covering different sectors.

The policies such as the AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0, the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy, the AP Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy, the AP MSME and Entrepreneur Development Policy, the AP Electronics Manufacturing Policy, the AP Establishment of Industrial Parks with Plug and Play Industrial Infrastructure Policy for 2024-29, and other policies rolled out by the government collectively form the backbone of AP’s strategy to become a leading economy, and a welfare State by 2047.

The comprehensive policy framework covers diverse sectors, including infrastructure, industry, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, environment, and social welfare, ensuring holistic progress.