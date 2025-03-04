Andhra Pradesh government to provide house titles to all beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad announced that the coalition government will provide house titles to eligible poor individuals across Andhra Pradesh under the housing scheme for all.

Emphasising the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to ensuring food, clothing, and shelter for all, Anagani said the government plans to allocate three cents of land in rural areas and two cents in urban areas. A government order issued last month has already garnered 70,238 applications, with land allocations to be made using government land or by acquiring private plots if necessary.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Monday, Anagani responded to YSRCP MLCs Rajasekhar, Hanumantha Rao, and others. He refuted claims that the previous YSRCP regime had issued over 30 lakh house titles, stating that only 22 lakh were distributed, with seven lakh remaining unregistered. He also questioned the eligibility of beneficiaries under the previous scheme.

Anagani called the Jagananna Housing Scheme a “massive scam” and promised a probe into irregularities during the YSRCP’s tenure. He alleged that `10,500 crore was spent on purchasing 26,000 acres of overpriced, uninhabitable land near crematoriums, dumping yards, and flood-prone areas—funds he claimed were diverted to YSRCP leaders. “We will expose and address all these wrongs,” he vowed. He assured that every eligible poor individual would receive a house title and a constructed home.