Andhra Pradesh: Now, Class X students can download hall tickets through WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In a first, students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations in March 2025 can download their hall tickets through WhatsApp using the Mana Mithra (WhatsApp Governance) service.

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations announced that hall tickets will be available in school logins from 2:00 PM on March 3, 2025, and students can access them via WhatsApp on the same day.

Director of Government Examinations KV Srinivasulu Reddy called the initiative a major step toward digital convenience, ensuring easy access without the need to visit schools.

To download hall tickets via WhatsApp, students must send ‘Hi’ to 9552300009, select “Choose Service”, opt for ‘Education Services’, choose ‘SSC Hall Ticket,’ enter their Application Number or Child ID with Date of Birth, select their stream, and confirm the request. School heads have been directed to verify student details, including name, date of birth, medium, photograph, signature, and subjects.

Any discrepancies must be reported immediately via email to dir_govexams@yahoo.com or dir_govexams@apschooledu.in. “This initiative enhances accessibility and reduces dependency on physical distribution, making the process smoother for students,” Director of Government Examinations KV Srinivasulu said.